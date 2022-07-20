NEWBURYPORT -- Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series (MAC) welcomes two newcomers this weekend, the Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet on Saturday evening followed by the Beantown Swing Orchestra on Sunday afternoon. The 29th season continues with a full line-up of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from opera to country to the Great American Songbook.
If you like mainstream jazz and the Great American Songbook, you will love the Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet. A freelance musician for more than 40 years, Mike Monaghan is a jazz player, a woodwind specialist, and a saxophone soloist in both the jazz and classical worlds.
Monaghan’s work includes numerous performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and he has been a regular player and soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra for almost 40 years. Joining him at MAC will be Marshall Wood on bass, Ben Cook on piano, Gary Johnson on drums, and John Wilkins on guitar.
Come back Sunday afternoon for the 18-piece Beantown Swing Orchestra specializing in the performance and education of big band swing, one of the most popular and sophisticated forms of American music ever created.
The combination of vintage, acoustic instruments with superior musicianship produces the distinct big band sound recognized by generations worldwide. With a rotating roster of young and talented musicians capable of mastering and perpetuating this great music, the band is well on its way to achieving its mission of bringing swing back into the mainstream for all to enjoy.
Also on the schedule this summer are local favorites such as The Don Campbell Band, Hillyer Festival Orchestra, guitarist Bobby Keyes and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne. New to the lineup are The Deep Blue C, Alex Minasian Jazz Quartet, Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet and Beantown Swing Orchestra.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include The Don Campbell Band on July 30, and The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include Beantown Swing Orchestra on July 24, Bobby Keyes on Aug. 7, and Donna Byrne on Aug. 14.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Desserts and cold beverages may be purchased during intermission and will be served by park volunteers, who continue to make this nonprofit series happen.
Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for further information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.