NEWBURYPORT — The Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet performs Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series.
Those who enjoy mainstream jazz and the Great American Songbook will enjoy the Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet.
Mike Monaghan, a freelance musician, is a jazz player, woodwind specialist, and a saxophone soloist in both the jazz and classical worlds. Joining him will be Marshall Wood on bass, Ben Cook on piano, Gary Johnson on drums and John Wilkins on guitar.
Monaghan is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory with graduate studies at the University of Massachusetts and the Eastman School of Music. Monaghan’s work includes numerous performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and he has been a regular player and soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra for almost 40 years.
He has also performed for the Boston Ballet, the Joffrey Ballet and the Bolshoi Ballet. In addition to performing with Arthur Fiedler, John Williams and Keith Lockhart of the Boston Pops, he has also worked with conductors Seiji Ozawa, Michael Tilson Thomas, Leonard Slatkin, James Levine, Alan Gilbert and Erich Kunzel.
Monaghan has recently toured the United States, Canada and Central America as a member of the “Star Wars in Concert orchestra.” As a sideman, he has played for many popular entertainers from Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney and Ray Charles to Cyndi Lauper, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and Elvis Costello.
As a jazz player, Monaghan has performed with Buddy Rich, Anita O’Day, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves and Chick Corea.
In addition, his playing has been heard on many network television programs and movie soundtracks. With the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he is the saxophone soloist on the soundtrack of Clint Eastwood’s film “Mystic River.”
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12.
Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Free admission for children 12 and under.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Gift certificates also are available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Handicapped parking is available with handicapped parking permits. All others must park in the Maudslay State Park lot.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
