AMESBURY — Military professionals will be looking to convince students to serve their country and join the armed forces when they visit Amesbury High School on Thursday for the Spring Service Fair.
The fair will be held in the front lobby, where members of each branch will set up tables. They will be available to students from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Students will be able to chat, gather information and ask questions while also learning that college is not the only path out of high school, according to guidance counselor Kerri Coen.
Coen said the event comes a week before students take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery – a test that measures the abilities students have developed and helps predict future academic and occupational success in the military.
“I wanted to make sure that all students have the ability to learn about branches of the military before in case they did want to sign up for it,” Coen said.
The guidance counselor said she has organized the Spring Service Fair for the past three years and that despite the small number of students who end up joining the military, it still garners a lot of interest.
“I think even students that aren’t interested actually learn a little bit more about the military, and I think the ones who’ve really been engaged here are actually really excited and feel really represented,” Coen said. “I think it just creates conversations in a good way.”
Principal Danielle Ricci said she looks forward to increasing these kinds of offerings for students.
“Our guidance department is doing a great job taking the lead on that. We’re in a time where not every student goes to college and that’s OK,” Ricci said. “It’s still our job as a high school to prepare them for life after high school. So these kinds of events and programming are being put in place to do just that.”
Coen said the school has strong connections with military professionals from each branch who often reach out to her to schedule a visit.
“Instead of just having them randomly come in throughout the year, which I think a lot of schools do, I think it’s just a nice opportunity to have them come together,” Coen said.
She added that the military professionals are often as excited as the students about this event, if not more so.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
