Greater Newburyport communities could receive an estimated $25 million in federal aid through the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
State and local governments across the state are set to receive $8.1 billion through the stimulus and spending bill with $4.5 billion going to state government, $1.7 billion to the 37 communities that receive direct Community Development Block Grant awards, and approximately $368 million distributed to other communities on a per-capita basis.
About $1.3 billion was allocated for counties to also be distributed on a per-capita basis. Essex County is one of eight that does not have its own county government, so that money would be distributed directly to communities.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association, with information from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and the National League of Cities, estimates about $5.4 million will go to Newburyport, $5.1 million to Amesbury, $2.6 million to Georgetown, $2 million to Groveland, $2 million to Merrimac, $2.1 million to Newbury, $1.9 million to Rowley, $2.8 million to Salisbury and $1.4 million to West Newbury.
The money would be provided in two blocks, this year and 2022.
The deadline for communities to use their Coronavirus Local First Recovery Fund dollars is Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
The money can be used toward responding to the pandemic and its economic fallout, replacing lost revenue needed to provide government services, and investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
It cannot be used to make pension fund deposits, and municipalities or counties can choose to transfer their award back to the state, the Taxpayers Foundation said. The legislation also includes a new round of elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding.
Katie Lannan of State House News Service contributed to this report.
