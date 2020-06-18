NEWBURYPORT — The 17th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour will take a different form this year with attendees taking part curbside this Saturday instead of the traditional 400-ticket affair.
The event, which is normally held in May, had to be postponed due to gathering restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, the desire to help local groups was still important to the tour committee.
"We always loved putting it on and everyone loves participating," Erin Kenaga, who co-chairs the tour with Diane Hawkins-Clark, said. "It just brings so much joy to the community, to the stores, to the people who participate and then to the organizations that are taking our donations."
So as much as tour organizers wanted to continue postponing the event, they also realized it could be awhile until large gatherings would be allowed to take place again.
The event has sold out the last few years and the committee still wanted to support local organizations, so it received permission to hold a mini tour. Last year, the event raised $15,000 which went directly to nonprofits of the committee's choosing.
This year, community members can stop by the Newburyport Senior Center at 331 High St., anytime between noon and 3 p.m.
Attendees can make a donation of their choosing to support the Prescription Refill Programs of the Council of Aging in Newburyport, Amesbury, Newbury and Salisbury. These groups have always been a beneficiary of the event and this year, the committee recognized a special need to provide medical assistance to local seniors.
All participants will receive a yellow gift bag pre-filled with locally-produced chocolates and maybe a coupon or two. These bags will be distributed by mask- and glove-wearing committee members. Social distance guidelines, as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be followed closely.
The mini tour is sponsored by the Institution for Savings, New England Chocolate Company, Newburyport Counseling Group, Financial Advisors and Central Congregational Church.
Registration for the event is not required but to give the committee an idea for numbers, participants can RSVP on Facebook. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/nbptchocolatetour.
