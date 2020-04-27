NEWBURYPORT — Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, addressed Plum Island erosion and the financial impact of COVID-19 in a conversation Friday with host Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse.
Earlier this month, residents once again called on local and state officials to build a barrier after a storm and high tides destroyed at least one home and washed away a large portion of sand from the sacrificial berm along Northern Reservation Terrace.
“When I first got elected, the hot spots were in the Newbury section of Plum Island, in my district, and we literally had houses falling into the (water),” Mirra said. “We’ve since repaired the southern jetty at the mouth of the Merrimack (River) and that has changed the currents somewhat.”
The hot spot is now at the Northern Reservation Terrace area of Newburyport, near the end of 75th Street, he said.
“There are a lot of solutions available to address this, but one of the problems is that all the solutions require work on land owned by DCR, the Department of Conservation and Recreation,” Mirra said. “We need to coordinate with them and (the Department of Environmental Protection) to see what we can do.”
In the short term, Mirra said local officials can continue to add more sand but he agreed with residents, saying a long-term solution is a priority.
While discussing other issues with DiBiase, Mirra said the state is experiencing financial losses across the board during the COVID-19 pandemic. With plummeting lottery sales and significantly less revenue coming from meal and hotel taxes, he said the state budget numbers are “way off.”
“We balance our budgets every year,” he said of state and municipal budgets. “We cannot print money. We cannot just borrow endless amounts of money. We are in a very different predicament.”
Mirra also said his office is fielding many calls about unemployment benefits and government stimulus checks.
“We’re talking about millions and millions of people seeking these things all at the same time, so we’re doing our best to accommodate them,” he said.
He encouraged his constituents to continue reaching out with questions, adding that the most up-to-date information can be found at www.mass.gov.
Also on the show, DiBiase spoke with Our Neighbors’ Table Executive Director Lyndsey Haight, Newburyport Public Schools Superintendent Sean Gallagher, and UFP Technologies CEO and Chairman Jeff Bailly.
DiBiase, who broadcast live on Saturdays from The Daily News newsroom before the pandemic, has been conducting interviews by phone and posting the show at 6 p.m. Friday to be listened to at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse at any time.
