GEORGETOWN – State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, will host a virtual town hall for students July 25 at 6 p.m.
In the past, Mirra has been able to host various student groups at the Statehouse for in-person tours, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such events are not possible.
“This event will allow us to recreate the many Statehouse visits our office has been able to host over the years,” Mirra said in a press release. “I hope that we can properly honor our students in a time where many of their lives have been affected by the events of the last few months."
The town hall will be one of many conversations Mirra has held in his eight years in office. He has held conversations with students from the Masconomet, Triton, Pentucket, Georgetown and Haverhill school districts.
Mirra has said he believes the dialogue from these events is "an important component to a healthy democracy," and he hopes to continue including the voices of young people.
To attend the event, RSVP on Mirra’s official Facebook page: @lennymirra by going to the event titled “Virtual Town Hall for Students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.