BOSTON – State Reps. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, maintained perfect voting records for the 2019-20 legislative session, participating in all 267 roll call votes between Jan. 30, 2019, and July 31, 2020, according to a joint press release.
Only about one-third of Massachusetts House members can claim a perfect voting record.
“I really enjoy my job, and look forward to going to work every day on behalf of the people of the 1st Essex District," said Kelcourse, whose district includes Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
Mirra said, “We all hear about how government doesn’t work, but I try to be the exception to that, and it is important that we do the work we are sent to do.”
Mirra's district includes Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury.
The release said both lawmakers secured "record funding for schools and infrastructure projects," and backed a range of bills to help families and small businesses during the pandemic.
In addition, the release said Mirra and Kelcourse supported legislation this session that included efforts to address racial disparities in maternal health care; establish a foster parents bill of rights; enhance consumer access and insurance parity for telehealth services; criminalize female genital mutilation; expand access to behavioral and mental health services for children; protect students at financially struggling colleges facing possible closure; mandate hands-free cellphones for drivers; provide more than $1.3 billion in state grants to communities for climate change adaptation and infrastructure improvements; assist veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder; and create the Women’s Rights History Trail to promote education and awareness of the struggle for women’s rights in Massachusetts.
