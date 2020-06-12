State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, paired up with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Thursday to host an online workshop with Phillip Demartino of the Office of Sustainable Communities to talk about 40B projects.
The workshop included members of the Legislature, including Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence. Also in attendance were local leaders from the Merrimack Valley, including Town Manager Angus Jennings and concerned constituents from West Newbury, which is currently facing a proposed 40B project of 152 housing units on land off 28 Coffin St.
Mirra organized the workshop as constituents from West Newbury, one of the seven communities he represents in the Second Essex District, contacted him about their concerns over the 40B proposal, according to a press release from Mirra's office. Many constituents believe that the size and substance of this project runs contrary to the character of the town.
This workshop helped break down the stages of a 40B project and the timeline of the stages.
“40B laws can be very complicated and this workshop helped provide an understanding of how those laws work. Most importantly, this workshop gave us some ways in which we as a community can respond to this current proposal and also how to avoid any future 40B project that we feel is inappropriate in our neighborhoods” Mirra said in the release.
To view a recording of the workshop: https://transcripts.gotomeeting.com/#/s/ca5b053463f686bf45860dfbaba72db764bf12a22df24e3ab9cbb20b87c8120c.
