BOSTON — House Minority Leader Bradley Jones Jr. has appointed state Rep. Lenny Mirra to serve on a special legislative commission that will study the future of work in Massachusetts.
The commission, created as part of a comprehensive economic development and jobs creation bill signed into law Jan. 14, will study how automation, artificial intelligence, global trade, access to new forms of data, and the internet will affect the workforce, businesses and the economy.
The commission’s main objective is “to ensure sustainable jobs, fair benefits and workplace safety standards for workers in all industries, including, but not limited to, access to adequate and affordable health insurance, financial security in retirement, unemployment insurance and disability insurance," according to a press release.
“Lenny is a small-business owner who understands the many challenges facing workers and employers,” said Jones, R-North Reading, in the release. “His experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to the commission as it develops its recommendations to help the state’s workforce and businesses adapt to changes in technology and meet the challenges and opportunities of a post-pandemic economy.”
Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he was pleased to be appointed.
“I'm honored to have been chosen by Minority Leader Jones for this very important commission," Mirra said. "I very much look forward to working on ways to grow jobs in the commonwealth and help businesses grow here."
The 17-member commission is co-chaired by Rep. Josh Cutler of Pembroke and Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, and will include Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta or her designee as a member.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey each have two appointments to the commission, which is to include people with expertise in the future of work issues, workforce training and education, and fair labor and workers rights, as well as representatives from the labor and business communities.
The commission is scheduled to file a report on its findings and recommendations, including any suggested legislation, by Sept. 1.
The report would include policy recommendations designed to support lifelong learning and talent development for workers of all ages; help workers maintain relevant skills or learn new skills; prepare young people to succeed in the careers and workplaces of the future; and incorporate new technologies into workforce training, according to the release.
Mirra serves as the ranking minority member on the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses and the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. He is also a member of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.
Mirra represents the Second Essex District, which comprises Georgetown; Groveland; Merrimac; Newbury; West Newbury; Precincts 2 and 3 in Boxford; and Ward 4, Precinct 3 and Ward 7, Precinct 3 in Haverhill.
