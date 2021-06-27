BOSTON – State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, was one of 17 people recently named to the Future of Work Commission, established to study impacts of technology and remote work on the state's workforce.
The commission led by co-chairs Sen. Eric P. Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Josh S. Cutler, D-Pembroke, will also look at the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, global trade, and new data forms on the workforce, businesses, and economy, according to a press release.
The Future of Work Commission will hold hearings to receive testimony from leaders in workforce training and education, fair labor and workers' rights, members of the labor community, and members of the business community to help inform a final report with their findings and policy recommendations, according to the release.
The commission’s first meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 29, with experts from the Aspen Institute, UMass Amherst Labor Center, and the SEIU scheduled to speak to members on widespread trends impacting the future of work. That meeting, which starts at 11 a.m., will be streamed live on Lesser’s Facebook page.
“We know the way we work is changing. As COVID-19 crashed into our economy, many gig workers, drivers, musicians, and independent contractors faced a future with no unemployment insurance or workplace protections,” said Lesser, Senate chair of the Future of Work Commission & Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development, in the release. “The nature of work itself has changed in the 21st century, but we still operate off of a regulatory policy from the 19th century.
"We’ll convene the leaders of our state in a dialogue about the future to begin charting the path for a new era," he said in the release.
Cutler said, “One of the few bright spots of the past year is that it has forced us to reimagine the role of the workplace. As we emerge from the pandemic and look to ensure that no one is left behind in our recovery, this is the ideal time to take a deeper dive into fundamental questions on the future of work — where we work, how we work, and when we work."
Besides Lesser, Cutler and Mirra, members of the commission are: Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield; Rep. Kathy LaNatra, D-Kingston; Rosalin Acosta, secretary, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development; Joanne Goldstein, former secretary, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development; Joe Bevilacqua, president, Merrimack Chamber of Commerce; Steve Tolman, president, Massachusetts AFL-CIO; Harry Dumay, president, Elms College; Lauren Jones, executive vice-president, Massachusetts Business Roundtable; Tonja Mettlach, executive director, Massachusetts Workforce Association; Rahkeem Morris, CEO, Syrg; Al Vega, policy director, MassCOSH; Lisa Bernt, project director, Fair Employment Project; Laura Stout, president, Blue Cross Blue Shield Empowering Abilities; and Miriam Ortiz, director of education and training, Just-A-Start Corporation.
