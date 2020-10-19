Mirra: Now is 'crucial time' for district

GEORGETOWN — State Rep. Lenny Mirra says he’s ready for another two years representing the 2nd Essex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
The Georgetown Republican was first elected in 2012 to represent his hometown as well as Boxford, West Newbury, Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac and two precincts in Haverhill.
The 56-year-old is looking to secure a fifth two-year term in the election Nov. 3 but is up against another challenge from Democrat Christine Eckert, who he defeated two years ago.
Mirra said the 2020 campaign season represents a “crucial time” for his district. Mirra worked for his family’s construction company for 30 years before becoming a legislator and said many of the people looking for work today are small-business owners, who are “the engine to job growth.”
“Our economy was doing well before this pandemic. We actually had more job openings than we had people to fill them. Now, that has been turned on its head,” Mirra said. “We need people with experience and who know how to create jobs and get people back to work. That is crucial and our small businesses need a lot of help with that.”
Education, environment and seniors are additional priorities for Mirra.
“The biggest issue we have faced in my time is educational funding,” he said. “Our area really got shortchanged under Chapter 70 rules. But I think the Student Opportunity Act is finally getting regional transportation paid for and special education funding increased, as well as even further educational spending increases through Chapter 70.”
Mirra helped to secure $50,000 to perform a regional dredge feasibility study on Plum Island in Newbury and he and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, co-sponsored a bill to develop a notification system for combined sewage overflow releases into the Merrimack River.
Mirra said being a Republican doesn’t mean he voted for President Donald Trump.
“I was pretty vocal about this. I came out and was on record supporting the Johnson/Weld Libertarian ticket in 2016,” Mirra said. “I’m a fiscal conservative but, on social issues, I’m very moderate. So, I’m not sure how some people are getting away with calling me some sort of Trump loyalist on social media. That is flat out a lie.”
Mirra said he believes no one should pledge their loyalty to a person or a party.
“You should always be an independent and I have always been an independent,” he said. “That is why I have never taken special interest money. I send the checks back when they come in the mail because I am never going to be beholden to any person or group.”
He said he was named to an immigration task force by the National Conference of State Legislators last month and he is also on record voting to ban gay conversion therapy earlier this year.
He said the question to local Republicans is not whether they support Trump but who they will vote for as speaker of the Massachusetts House. Mirra said his vote goes to North Reading Republican Brad Jones.
“The country has never been so divided, so now, more than ever before, we need a unifier in office,” Mirra said. “We need people that can bring groups together to work toward common goals. I have made a career of that and I have a reputation for that. I am a bipartisan guy and this is not a time to elect partisan extremists. We need to work together to get a lot of work done. Because we have a lot of work to do.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.