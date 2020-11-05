Mirra wins fifth term in House

GEORGETOWN — Lenny Mirra won a fifth term as state representative in the 2nd Essex District on Tuesday night and said he is ready to get back to work.
"I'm ecstatic. The odds were stacked against us and this was probably the toughest race that we have ever had," Mirra said.
Mirra, a Republican from Georgetown, defeated Democratic challenger Christina Eckert of Boxford for the second consecutive election and credited a great campaign run by his team as the key to victory.
"We got our message out and we didn't let our opponent define us this time," Mirra said. "So, a lot of people who voted Democrat, voted for us. (Former Vice President) Joe Biden won my district by a large margin, so I needed a lot of his voters. I got them and we are very proud of that."
Although Mirra wasn't able to knock on doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he did become well known for riding his mountain bike around the district and visited voters from afar.
"We had a really good ground game," Mirra said. "We left literature at doors and ran into a lot of people who we spoke to. Once they got to know me and know about me, we won them over."
Eckert expressed gratitude to her supporters Wednesday.
"I'm very grateful for all the people who worked on my campaign," she said. "They are wonderful people and we are friends for life. I can't be sorry because I got to know them. They are a lot of good people and that will never change. Obviously, we are sorry that we didn't win but we are very proud of our campaign."
Eckert also thanked her "unbelievable" campaign manager, Josh Laramie.
"We left everything on the field," Eckert said. "We did everything that we could possibly do. I think our district was just a little too red for me."
Mirra said he and his campaign knew Eckert would prove to be a formidable candidate once again.
"She assembled a really good team and has a lot of really good people working for her, so we really had our work cut out for us," he said. "She runs a very well-funded and well-managed campaign and we respect that."
Eckert has spent the past two years working as interim co-director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council and said she does not know what she will do next.
"That's the great thing," Eckert said. "I didn't know what would be next two years ago. So, I think I will just let it be and see what happens."
Mirra said he is looking forward to returning to the Statehouse.
"I'm looking forward to getting back to work because our No. 1 issue right now is getting our economy back on track and people back into jobs," Mirra said. "So, I look forward to doing that."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
