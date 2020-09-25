GROVELAND — A 78-year-old man with dementia was found safe Wednesday night following a search by police.
John Gutta, who had been missing for nearly seven hours, was found as of 8:40 p.m., according to Groveland police.
Gutta was last seen on School Street in Groveland about 2 p.m., police said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen sought the public’s help finding the 6-foot-4-inch Gutta, asking that anyone who spotted him contact the Police Department.
No details were released on how and where Gutta was found, just that he was safe and unharmed.
