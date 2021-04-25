IPSWICH — The body of a swimmer who disappeared Friday morning off Crane Beach was found near Plum Island.
Eric Pecina, 24, of Ipswich was found just before 5 p.m. Friday near Grape Island in Ipswich. Often considered a part of Plum Island, Grape Island is separated from the larger barrier island by a creek.
Multiple Coast Guard crews and the Ipswich Fire and Police departments spent hours searching the waters off Crane Beach for Pecina, who is believed to have been attempting to swim from the beach to Plum Island, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.
Pecina's backpack was found on the beach about 9:30 a.m. by a ranger, town police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release Friday afternoon. Nikas said officers also found Pecina's car outside the gate.
"Officers made contact with the man’s friends, who indicated that he’d planned to go swimming," Nikas said. "Police believe, based on the location of his car, that the man arrived prior to the park opening at 8 a.m."
Ipswich police and the state police Crime Prevention and Control Unit are investigating, but police said an initial investigation indicates the cause of death is accidental.
The Coast Guard used a helicopter and a plane, which was diverted from another mission, in the search, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick of Coast Guard Station Boston.
In addition, two 47-foot motorized lifeboats from the Coast Guard stations in Newburyport and Gloucester responded as well as an Ipswich Fire Department boat.
Nikas said state police, environmental police and the Quincy police marine unit also assisted with the search.
