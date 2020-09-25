NEWBURYPORT — A sampling of opinions from local restaurant owners found mixed feelings after Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement that COVID-19 guidelines would be loosened beginning next week.
The changes, announced Wednesday, allow restaurants to use bar seating for food service and to permit up to 10 people per table. Parties are now limited to six people.
Nancy Batista-Caswell, who represents the North Shore for Massachusetts Restaurants United, said this is just one of the initiatives she and other restaurant operators across the state have been rallying for in addition to such measures as tax relief and rent abatement.
The restaurateur, who owns and operates Ceia Kitchen + Bar and Brine Oyster in Newburyport, as well as Oak + Rowan in Boston, said she's been working with legislators, including Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, to push for more relief for restaurants.
"I think that it's a good thing," she said. "I think that a lot of restaurants, especially in suburbs instead of some large city proper, have very limited seating, so the biggest part of the blueprint of their restaurant are these bars."
With bar seating open, Batista-Caswell said it adds to the "atmosphere" and the "energy" of the restaurants.
In response to some doubts about how safe bar seating will be amid COVID-19 concerns, she said, "We're creatives and so, we're going to do the right thing. We're going to create our own rules on how we plan on handling our bars, but bars will become more like counter service."
Caswell said people should be prepared for a "more formal" experience with bar seating. This may mean making reservations for bar seats and being escorted to that seat by a host, as opposed to what people are generally used to with first-come, first-served seating.
Hungry Traveler waitress Sophia Cameron said she and her husband, the Salisbury Beach restaurant's owner, Gary Cameron, were glad to hear the news.
"We're happy to see anything that can add more clientele to the place," she said.
At Salisbury Sports Pub, co-owner Kevin Kenney said the governor's recent move has been too little, and he fears, too late.
"Even if we have more people in the restaurant, we still have to seat them 6 feet apart," Kenney said. "That limits your seating capacity and your entertainment. In the wintertime, entertainment is what keeps us running."
Kenney pointed to nearby New Hampshire, which he said offers patrons "a normal life."
"This is really going to do nothing for most businesses," Kenney said. "I would really like to see us do what New Hampshire has been doing. People can sit at a bar in a restaurant and have entertainment and live a normal life with no masks. They leave it up to the people. We are dead because people can go 10 minutes up the road and live a normal life."
Kenney said he understands that the country is in the middle of a global pandemic but stressed personal responsibility.
"If you don't feel comfortable going out to eat, then don't go out," Kenney said. "We need to open up the state. If we don't and we are still required to follow all of these guidelines, I don't know how we survive the next four months."
The news doesn't change anything for Steve Jewett and Craig Pessina, owners of The Thirsty Whale on State Street in Newburyport, which has been closed since March.
Because of the physical layout of The Thirsty Whale and a normal capacity of 126 people, Pessina said the guidelines prevent them from allowing more than 18% capacity, which is "untenable as a business model."
The Thirsty Whale also depends on a lot of patrons, who stand and socialize during televised sports events, but standing is not allowed in restaurants right now, he said.
"We do plan on reopening, but we just can't do it under these circumstances, unfortunately," Pessina said.
