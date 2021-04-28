Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.