'Moana' opens Waterfront Movie Series on Wednesday

NEWBURYPORT – The film "Moana" opens the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 2021 Waterfront Movie Series on Wednesday, July 7, starting at dusk, a little after 8 p.m., in Waterfront Park.
The series, with movies shown on a 25-foot inflatable screen with a HD Blu Ray Projector and professional sound system, continues on July 14, 21 and 28.
Each event is projected to end around 10 p.m.
After "Moana" on Wednesday, the lineup for the movie series includes "The Muppet Movie" on July 14, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" on July 21, and "Up" on July 28. Show up early to claim your spot on the lawn and enjoy some quality time with family and friends. Family favorite tunes will be played while the show is getting ready to start. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Seating on the lawn is first come, first serve.
The lead sponsor is Newburyport Bank, along with presenting sponsors Align Credit Union, Storybook Homes, Liberty Law, and Bentley’s Real Estate.
For more information, visit newburyportchamber.org, call 978-462-6680, or email info@newburyportchamber.org. Any business interested in sponsoring this event can contact Nate Allard at nallard@newburyportchamber.org.
