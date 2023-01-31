NEWBURYPORT — The owners of the former Mobil gas station on State Street are optimistic they will be able to sell the property by the end of the year, even though a recent purchase and sale agreement fell apart.
The dormant gas station at the corner of State and High streets was placed on the market for $1.2 million last February, for the half-acre property. It was purchased by Global Companies LLC for $5 million in 2010 and was most recently assessed at $574,300, according to city records.
The property is actually divided into two addresses at 107 State St., and 95 High St., and currently includes a 1,508-square-foot building.
The gas station was built in 1969 and remained a staple, albeit an overpriced one at times, until it closed for good in May, 2018. The unused property ended up becoming an irritant to neighbors and roughly 400 people signed an online petition calling for the demolition and removal of the gas station and its underground tanks in 2021.
Local attorney Jeffrey Roelofs gave the City Council an update on the property at City Hall on behalf of Global Companies LLC during Monday night's meeting.
Roelofs said Global completed the clean up of the property, which included removing and properly disposing of the fuel dispensers and impacted soils from the site, last May.
"The environmental remediation is done. There are no restrictions as a result of those activities and they achieved residential clean up standards," he said.
Global also submitted closure documents and no further issues were identified by the Department of Environmental Protection.
"To me, that is reassuring. It is also another layer of confidence in the work that has been done," Roelofs said.
Global had entered into a cooperation agreement with the city in December, 2021, in which the company committed to remove all snow on the property as well as a commitment to redeveloping the site.
Global's biggest hurdle, so far, has been negotiating with Exxon Mobil to modify a longstanding deed restriction which did not allow residential uses, Roelofs said.
Negotiations with Exxon Mobil have gone slowly but well, according to Roelofs, who added Global is looking forward to having a final modification agreement that will allow residential redevelopment on the property recorded shortly.
"It still encloses a number of restrictions about what you can do, physically, on the property, with the restrictions that were there before, for example, no basements. But, residential use will be allowed, which is huge," he said.
Global has also been actively marketing the property since last spring, according to Roelofs who said the company eventually selected a buyer to move forward with and began negotiating a purchase and sale agreement.
But Roelofs said discussions between Global and the prospective buyer eventually broke down.
"Just recently, the buyer backed out of the deal. I know that is as frustrating for all of you, as it is for Global,” he said.
Roelofs went on to say the property was recently relisted and an offer was made last week.
"The property is still actively being marketed and they are hoping to get back into the posture very soon of negotiating a purchase and sale agreement and hopefully finalizing that as quickly as possible," he said.
Global will continue to maintain the property in the meantime, Roelofs said and the company is looking forward to settling the issue soon.
At-Large Councilor Ed Cameron asked what the property's listing price is and was told $1.2 million.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid asked for an estimate of approximately when the property might change hands to a new owner.
Roelofs said Global had expected to have the property sold by December, 2022 and is looking to offload it by the end of this year.
"They are hoping to select a buyer to negotiate a (purchase and sale agreement) with over the next month or so. A purchase and sale agreement shouldn't take six months, it should take one month, if people are adamant about it. We didn't have that situation here. So, I think the goal is to have this property under agreement within the next few months and ideally have this property sold by the end of the year," he said.
