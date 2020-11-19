Molin fifth-grader named peace pin design winner

NEWBURYPORT — A fifth-grader at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School was named the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s peace pin design winner.
Gabriella De Peña, a 10-year-old Newburyport resident, created a pin design with a sunny, bright yellow background featuring the words “Love,” “Peace,” “Family” and “Friends” written in different colors.
In October, a call to action was put out, inviting area youths to design a pin about what peace means to them in their community, their school and in the world. The top three designs were shared on social media and voted on over a five-day period.
Gabriella, known as “Gabi” by her friends, enjoys playing tennis, reading, cooking, playing with her friends, and taking care of her guinea pigs, Emily Rose and Coconut Rose.
“To me, peace means treating everyone with respect,” she said. “I have been participating in Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area for four years and I like how everyone has the opportunity to try different things.”
“‘What Peace Means to Me’ is a community campaign that promotes the idea of peace and hope at an age when children are most receptive,” Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, said in a statement.
“It is critical that we reach youth with messages of nonviolence and invite them to participate and engage in these ideas creatively,” Dubus added.
As the winner of the peace pin design, Gabriella will receive a $25 Visa gift card and her design will be featured on pins that she can hand out to friends and family members. Pins will also be handed out during Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area programs.
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is a program of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and an affiliate of Girls Incorporated, a national research, education and direct advocacy organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold.
The center also offers youth empowerment services focused on educating and empowering youths at area middle and high schools. These services include bystander education and healthy relationships and gender-based violence prevention workshops.
For more information on the center, call 978-465-0999 or visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
