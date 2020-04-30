NEWBURYPORT — A fifth-grader at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School won first place for her take on “Trees Please” in the Arbor Day Poster Contest sponsored by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Massachusetts Tree Wardens and Foresters Association.
Emma Burkhardt, 10, was one of 17 fifth-graders across the state selected to compete in the final round of voting earlier this month.
The annual contest asks students to consider the place trees have in the community. This year’s theme, “Trees Please,” called for students to create a poster that “reflects their understanding of the importance of a diverse urban and community forest,” according to DCR’s website.
Fifth-grade classrooms around the state held their own contests earlier this year to choose which posters would be submitted to the state. In the state round, the public was invited to vote for their top three favorite posters as showcased on DCR’s website.
Cynthia Burkhardt said she and her daughter were not aware of the online voting, so they didn’t actually get a chance to cast any votes for Emma.
Regardless, Burkhardt said she was “thrilled” to find out her daughter was selected for the first prize, which includes a certificate for art supplies, T-shirts and a tote with her poster printed on it and a tree valued at $200 to be planted at her school.
“That’s her thing,” Burkhardt, said of her daughter’s passion for art. “I’m very excited for her.”
The prize typically also includes an Arbor Day celebration and awards ceremony at the winner’s school but due to social distancing, a spokesperson for DCR said that will have to be revisited at a later date.
In February, Newburyport Tree Commission member Sheila Taintor visited fifth-graders at Molin to discuss the poster contest, as well as the importance of trees.
Taintor, joined by former Tree Commissioner Kim Kudym, said she wanted “to help Newburyport’s kids to care about and become stewards of our environment.”
Lauren Eramo, Emma’s fifth-grade teacher, said students took the contest and the voting “very seriously.” In total, the class produced 15 entries, which were hung on the windows facing the school’s courtyard for everyone to enjoy.
“Emma’s artistic ability was not a surprise to my class, but we were all still blown away by her painting,” Eramo wrote in an email. “I am so happy that so many people will get to see her art.”
Martha Trail, another fifth-grade teacher, highlighted some of the benefits of this contest.
“We have many students with so many gifts that aren’t always apparent in the general education setting, but that will certainly help them become successful adults,” she said in an email. “We have kids who can connect with anyone and everyone, we have students who are incredibly kind and compassionate, kids with amazing gross motor skills, and kids that are fabulous artists.
“So, this particular project allows our artists to shine in the general education classroom,” Trail added. “It’s also an opportunity to inject a little more artwork into the general education setting.”
The project also offers an opportunity for students to see how art can be a career.
All companies have a logo, Trail said. Whether it’s Nike’s “Just Do It” or a New England favorite such as “America Runs on Dunkin’,” Trail said companies depend on that visual representation, and someone is always behind the design.
