NEWBURYPORT — Students at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School spent the beginning of their Memorial Day weekend remembering those who served their country, and some even left a personal remembrance on the graves of local veterans Friday morning.
For more than 10 years, Molin Principal Tara Rossi is making use of the picture book, “The Poppy Lady: Moina Belle and Her Tribute to Veterans,” by Barbara Walsh and Layne Johnson, to teach fourth- and fifth-graders about the importance of honoring those who lost their lives in service to their country.
The book tells the story of Georgia school teacher Belle Michael, who worked to establish the red poppy as a symbol to honor and remember soldiers during World War I.
Rossi said the book is an appropriate way for children the age of her students to observe Memorial Day.
“We don’t want to get into things that might cause anxiety or things like that. It’s a beautiful book that talks about why we started using the poppies to honor our veterans and the kids love it,” Rossi said.
“Both of these observances are appropriate for our grade levels,” she added.
Fifth-grader Campbell Seymour said she enjoyed reading “The Poppy Lady.”
The students in Seymour’s class read the book and also made a trip to the Old Hill Cemetery on Friday morning, where they placed rocks with red poppies painted on them alongside the graves of late veterans. They observed a moment of silence along the way.
Seymour said she was inspired by helping to beautify veterans’ graves.
“It was a good, inspiring book,” she said.
Students in Anne Enaire’s fourth-grade class spent their Friday morning creating paper poppies that they hung up in the school’s hallways.
Some of the paper poppies were etched with dedications to late family members who served, or messages of thanks and support to those who are serving now.
David DeSimone said Memorial Day is about commemorating and honoring those who died while serving their country.
“If they hadn’t sacrificed their lives for us, we wouldn’t be free. We wouldn’t have a country,” he said.
The fourth-graders also sang “Arlington” by Trace Adkins.
The lyrics of “Arlington” tell the story of a military serviceman who is laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery.
“It’s very heartfelt,” Izzy Veno said.
Mason Pilsmaker said he felt the song is sad, while Teagan Bonavita said she learned a lot about Memorial Day, thanks to her schoolwork.
“Memorial Day is dedicated to people who fought for our country and we have to appreciate what they did for us,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.