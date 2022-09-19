NEWBURYPORT — The Belleville Roots Music Series presents Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on the Belleville Stage, 300 High St.
Called one of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, Molly Tuttle is a multiinstrumentalist and singer/songwriter.
On her new album, “Crooked Tree,” Tuttle explores her lifelong love of bluegrass, bringing her imagination to tales of free spirits and outlaws, weed farmers and cowgirls resulting in a record that is both forward-thinking and steeped in bluegrass heritage.
Golden Highway – her brand-new band of bluegrass virtuosos – features mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and bassist Shelby Means.
“I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday,” said the Nashville-based Tuttle, who began attending bluegrass jams at age 11.
“Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily,” she said. “Sometimes, I’ve felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one’s heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that’s been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter.”
Upcoming concerts include:
Banjo legend Tony Trischka’s “The Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show” featuring Michael Daves, Maddie Witler, Brittany Haas and Jared Engel on Oct. 22.
Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord on Nov. 5.
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in the community as a gathering place and supporter of local service organizations.
Belleville Roots Music concerts are held on the Belleville Stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 day of show, and $10 for ages 18 and under.
Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
For tickets and more information, visit www.bellevilleroots.org.
