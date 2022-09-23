SALISBURY — The town’s newest fitness center, Mom Comm Fitness Studio & Community, wants to keep mothers mentally and physically fit and is opening its doors starting today.
The ribbon cutting for the new studio, located at 4 Elm St., Unit 1B, is scheduled for noon Friday.
Kristen Bonito, the founder and owner of Mom Comm, said being able to open the studio has been the fulfillment of a dream.
“It’s always been a dream of mine, when I lived in South Boston, I was running these outdoor classes, but I was also working for a small yoga studio, helping with marketing and community events,” Bonito said. “Just being a part of that I knew that I wanted to do so much more for moms and one day have my own space.”
Mom Comm was launched in March 2021 as an online setup, and then began offering some outside activities once the weather allowed for it and COVID-19 restrictions loosened up. The mission is to bring moms together through fitness, movement, parenting support and kids programming.
“It started virtually and we have a team of experts, so I was holding different virtual workshops or fitness classes,” Bonito said. “And then once the world opened up, we were able to meet in person and have mom nights out, and family events, and do the workshops in person and everything.”
Bonito said she saw a need for this while watching mothers dealing with so much pressure and stress from COVID. They were all just seeking connection, an outlet and support, she said.
“Just through the pandemic, there was so much going on for moms that I realized that we need more than just fitness,” Bonito said. “We needed just support in general, especially new moms who were alone, not being able to get out with their babies or their kids, and I knew that we just needed more and we needed connection.”
The new studio will offer additional fitness classes with more children’s programming added and new mom support groups. The children’s programming offers sensory classes, early literacy classes, and more interactive storytelling.
“I just think it’s really important for moms to support each other and have connections,” Bonito said. “It’s really tough to be a mom and not have other support or to not have anybody that you can turn to when you just need to know that you’re not alone in going through everything that you’re going through.”
Information on classes and signing up can be found at themomcomm.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
