NEWBURYPORT — About a dozen mothers, and at least one grandmother, got sweaty Tuesday morning with toddlers and infants in tow as part of a stroller boot camp workout at Waterfront Park.
The session, part of Yankee Homecoming's Waterfront Workout Morning Series, was run by Mom Comm owner Kristen Bonito of Salisbury.
"I just love building up the community, meeting other mothers and kids," Bonita said, minutes before the 9:15 a.m. start time.
Anna Jaques Hospital is sponsoring the family-friendly workout series, featuring local gyms and fitness studios such as Fuel, Hot Asana Power Yoga and The Mom Comm offering free morning classes.
The Mom Comm’s all-ages family fitness boot camp on Sunday, which kicked off the series, drew between 15 and 20 families, Bonito said.
Participants, all women, came from throughout the area with Merrimac, Amesbury, Rowley, Groveland and Newburyport among those represented.
Some mothers took their newborns out of their strollers while others kept them in as Bonito got their muscles moving and their faces smiling. One mother was heard saying it was a treat to be able to work out with her young son around.
Bonito, who lives in Newburyport and has three young children of her own, said her workouts are modified and enhanced so that all can participate regardless of strength, skill or stamina.
The most important thing about the workouts, she said, is letting young mothers know they have allies when battling with postpartum depression.
"Postpartum is tough when you don't have a community," she said.
For more information on the Waterfront Workout Morning Series, visit yankeehomecoming.com/event/yankee-homecoming-morning-exercise-class/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.