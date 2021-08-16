NEWBURYPORT — MONA Environmental LLC is offering free composting starter kits to all new customers in any of its service areas through Aug. 31.
The company has already been offering free starter kits to Newburyport residents as part of a partnership with the city’s Recycling, Energy and Sustainability Department since April, but this program extends to those in all of MONA’s service areas.
The city covered the expense of starter kits in Newburyport, but MONA will cover the cost for residents outside the city.
MONA offers residential, commercial and event compost collection in Amesbury, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, West Newbury, and the Back Bay and South End of Boston. Four-gallon and 13-gallon bins are available.
All of MONA’s bin liners, which are Biodegradable Products Institute-certified compostable, are now made by the blind and visually impaired as part of the company’s effort to build social responsibility into all aspects of its business.
