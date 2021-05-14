AMESBURY — The principal of the Salisbury Elementary School is one of three finalists in line for the same job at Amesbury Elementary School.
Amesbury Elementary School Principal Shannon Nolan recently announced that she plans to resign from her position at the end of the current school year and will be moving on to become the administrator of special education in the Triton Regional School District.
Salisbury Elementary Principal James Montanari, who is in the midst of his 16th year as principal, was recently named one of three finalists to succeed Nolan.
According to Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, the other two finalists are Cashman Elementary School building coordinator Kate Bissell and Rockport Middle School Principal Heather Castonguay. The finalists was named by the Amesbury Elementary School Principal Selection Committee. Bissell and Castonguary were interviewed by the committe on Tuesday, May 11, while Montanari was interviewed May 12. The finalists were being discussed by the search committee which was expected to send its recommendation to McAndrews by late Thursday afternoon.
“I have the final decision,” McAndrews said. “I will do my due diligence and I have also read all of the feedback submitted by people in the district. Ultimately I will make my final decision and will do all of my background checks before speaking to the candidate and making them an offer.”
said she hopes to make her decision known by early next week.
McAndrews was unanimously selected by the Amesbury School Committee last week to be the district’s full-time superintendent once a contract is drawn up and signed.
She started the current school year as the Amesbury High School principal but was named acting superintendent (a role she said she will continue to fill until a contract is signed) after her successor Jared Fulgoni resigned in October.
Danielle Ricci has been serving as the high school’s acting principal since October and will continue in that position for the rest of the school year, according to McAndrews.
“It’s a little too late in the game to post for a high school principal’s position at this point in the year,” McAndrews said. “We have to work through what what our best options for the high school are, moving forward. So, we have not made that decision at this point but anticipate doing that very soon.”
McAndrews added that she expects to meet with Ricci and assistant principal of co-curricular activities and athletics Glen Gearin in the near future to discuss how the high school moves forward.
“We want to figure out what works best for the kids at the high school,” McAndrews said.
Montanari did not return a call for comment on Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
