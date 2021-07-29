NEWBURYPORT — Someone cut mooring lines on four boats in the American Yacht Club mooring field abutting Joppa Flats overnight Tuesday, with three of the boats found in the marsh off Salisbury early Wednesday and a fourth recovered by a fisherman later that day.
Ron Barrett, a club member who lives on Plum Island, said the lines from the mooring balls of three powerboats and a catboat (a gaff-rigged sailboat with the mast far forward) were cut, and a knife and flashlight discovered in one of the first three boats recovered.
The four boats were owned by AYC members and moored near the end of the mooring field abutting Joppa Flats in the South End. The seasonal yacht club is at 115R Water St.
"The question is why would anyone cut the mooring lines when they could just untie them?" Barrett said Thursday. "That's just one of those stupid things people do."
He said the three powerboats were in the 19- to 21-foot range and he believed the catboat was about a 21-footer.
Efforts to reach AYC officers by email were unsuccessful Thursday evening.
