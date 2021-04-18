NEWBURYPORT – Over the last week, three city councilors announced they would be running again this fall while a former council candidate said she would try to win a spot on the School Committee. At the same time, a candidate for an at-large seat switched gears and announced a run for Ward 2.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane said he was planning on a run for a second term on the Newburyport City Council but kept his options open as to which spot he'd like to target. However, Lane said he was not interested in running for mayor.
"I'll be back in some shape or form," Lane said Wednesday.
Around the same time, his former opponent for the Ward 6 spot, Sarah Hall, said in an email that she was planning another run for office - but not for city council.
"I'm planning on running for School Committee but I won’t be pulling papers and collecting signatures until late June when it will be easier/safer to do so," Hall wrote.
On Friday morning, Jim McCauley took out nomination papers for another term as the city's Ward 5 councilor. Last Friday, Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel visited City Hall to take out nomination papers.
And on Tuesday, Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, who took out papers to run for an at-large seat, decided to focus on the Ward 2 seat. Last week, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman announced he would not seek another term once the council president's term expires in January.
"I'm pretty exited about this," Donahue said, adding the Ward 2 seat would provide a much closer connection to the community. "And that is what I am seeking as a city councilor."
Donahue acknowledged that Eigerman's decision not to run played a part in her decision.
"If he didn't make this announcement my plans wouldn't have changed, that's fair to say," Donahue said.
Eigerman’s announcement means two of the city's most powerful political figures will be out of office come January. Mayor Donna Holaday said earlier this year she was also leaving office after her term ended.
Holaday’s announcement jump-started the city’s political season with School Committee member Sean Reardon and Plum Island resident Warren Russo quickly announcing they would run for mayor. As of Friday, they are the only two who have publicly expressed interest in the job.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
