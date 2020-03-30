AMESBURY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in Amesbury and Salisbury.
Jack Morris, health director for both communities, said Amesbury now has eight confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus while Salisbury reports six.
"Two cases popped up in Amesbury on Thursday, one case popped up on Friday," Morris said. "As of Monday morning, there were eight confirmed cases in Amesbury. This has spread to every state at this point and is a pandemic. We're going to see a constant increase until this slows down."
He said all of the infected people in Amesbury and Salisbury have been in contact with the Health Department and are in isolation.
"Right now, they are all in self-quarantine," Morris said. "If their symptoms get any worse, they will have to see their primary care provider."
The Health Department has been working to get in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the infected people, according to Morris.
"There is a lot of personal responsibility here, to yourselves, to your family, to your friends and your neighbors and the public in general," Morris said. "We will keep reporting the numbers and following up with people through contact tracing. If you hear from us, that means you have been identified as a contact."
Morris said people who are concerned they may have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to check for three symptoms.
"One, there is a spike in the fever. Two, there is a dry cough or respiratory distress, they have trouble breathing. Three, there is a sore throat," he said. "Those are the three major indicators that you have this. But people know their bodies. I have allergies and I have already begun taking Allegra. I had itchy eyes and a stuffed nose but now I can breathe better, so I know it is the allergies."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.