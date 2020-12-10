NEWBURYPORT — All communities in Greater Newburyport recorded increases in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19 over the past week, with Newburyport reporting 172 new cases in the last 14 days.
The state Department of Public Health data released Thursday also showed one resident of Port Healthcare Center on Low Street had died from complications related to the virus, raising the toll at the 123-bed facility to six since the Oct. 29 DPH report.
Mayor Donna Holaday said this week 23 city residents had died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Statewide, DPH said there were 5,130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of active cases to 63,362. An additional 41 people had died in the previous day, bringing that grim toll to 10,963 since March. Sixty-one people were reported to have died in Essex County in the past week.
On Thursday, state health officials said 158 cities and towns were now in the "red" category with higher rates of infections, including Newburyport, Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Rowley and Salisbury.
The city of Newburyport's website said that as of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 455 residents had tested positive, 172 of those within the past 14 days. The city reported an additional 67 "probable" cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 522 since March.
The DPH report on Thursday said Amesbury had recorded 427 positive cases since March, with 110 within the last 14 days; Georgetown reported 195 cases, with 51 positive cases in the last 14 days; Groveland, 145 including 50 positive cases in the last 14 days; Merrimac, 123, including 35 in the last 14 days; Newbury, 97, including 25 in the last 14 days; Rowley, 129 positive cases, including 30 in the last 14 days; Salisbury, 214, including 55 in the last 14 days; and West Newbury, 64 positive cases since March, with 24 of those in the last 14 days.
In the section on long-term care facilities, the DPH report Thursday said Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley has had more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases since March, which moved the 62-bed facility up from the range of 11-30 cases last week to the category of more than 30. Sea View has had from one to four deaths during the pandemic, which is how DPH reports the information.
Besides Port Healthcare, no other nursing homes in Greater Newburyport reported deaths to the state over the past week.
Data from DPH included: Brigham Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, with 64 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, 111 beds, 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths; Hillside Rest Home in Amesbury, 28 beds, with no positive cases and no deaths; Maplewood Rehab in Amesbury, 120 beds, 11 to 30 cases and no deaths; Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, 203 beds, more than 30 positive cases and 20 deaths since March; Newburyport Society of Aged Men, nine beds, no positive case and no deaths.
Under the category of assisted living centers, Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, reported between 11-30 positive cases, up from the category of 1-10 positive cases in the Dec. 3 DPH report.
Other assisted living centers reported by the DPH include: Assisted Living of Salisbury, with 30 beds, has reported no positive cases during the pandemic; Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, 139 beds, 11 to 30 positive cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, 14 beds, with one to 10 positive cases since March; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road, 26 beds and 11 to 30 positive cases.
To read the weekly DPH report: https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-december-10-2020/download
