More historic preservation could be coming to Salisbury 

SALISBURY — The town may be over 300 years old – with just one property listed on the National Register of Historic Places – but the chairman of the Salisbury Historical Commission said a new preservation plan is in the works.
Ann's Diner was built in Salisbury Square by Jim Evans in 1950. The Bridge Road building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in December 2003, just four years after being renamed Pat's Diner in 1999.
The National Register of Historic Places is a federal list of properties and districts categorized as being worthy of preservation for their historical significance. A property included on the list could potentially qualify for tax incentives to help with preservation efforts.
The town was initially founded as Colchester in 1638 before being incorporated as Salisbury in 1640. Ann's Diner is the only town property on the National Register, according to the National Archives Catalog.
Jim Moghabghab is the president of the Salisbury Historical Society and a former member of the Salisbury Historical Commission.
Moghabghab said the town has many historic homes and houses of worship but most property owners would rather not put up with restrictions that could be put in place if a site is deemed historic.
"No one wants to be told what to do with their property," Moghabghab said. "I can't tell you anything different than that. We asked a few people when I was on the historic commission and they just didn't want to do it.
"It's just like the Flying Horses Carousel that should have been on the register but no one wanted to put it on there and it isn't," he added. "There's a good eight or 10 houses on Ring's Island that should be on the register. But they won't do that. They don't want to be told what to do."
Thomas Tatro, chairman of the Historical Commission, said his volunteer board is working to come up with a historic preservation plan that it expects to present to the town "in the near future."
"It is our job as the Historical Commission to preserve and protect the past and history in Salisbury," Tatro said. "COVID held us up for about a year but our goal is to save as much of the history here as we can and there are many, many things that we want to address."
Moghabghab added that he believes the 1882 Pike School should also be on the national registry along with the Salisbury Historical Society Museum, which is housed in an 1840s Elm Street parsonage.
"It should be," Moghabghab said. "All of the ministers who came into Salisbury lived there."
Tatro told selectmen at their meeting July 19 that the Historical Commission had been recently working at Pike School, which it intends to open for Salisbury Days next month.
Ann's Diner was a popular dining destination in the 1950s.
"It was a very, very busy place," Moghabghab said. "They had the chrome in the front and the red leather seats inside. It had the shiny ceilings and it was a real diner."
Moghabghab said the diner was eventually sold to Norman Brockelbank, who turned it into a doughnut shop and restaurant.
"Norm came in and he ran it for quite a long time," Moghabghab said. "I don't know who owned it after that."
Pat Archambault eventually bought and restored the building as Pat's Diner in 1999. She ran the diner until closing its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last year.
The property was recently sold to the owner of the nearby Bridge Road Gulf station, Tusharkumar Patel, who told The Daily News he is reviewing his options but could someday put a restaurant there.
To see the listing for Ann's Diner in the National Register of Historic Places: https://catalog.archives.gov/id/63790146
