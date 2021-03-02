NEWBURYPORT — With pressure from families and the state, the school district is looking to increase in-person learning through a phased-in approach over the next several weeks.
All city schools have maintained a hybrid learning model for most of the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning, varying by grade. Most students are attending school in person twice a week while learning remotely three days a week.
Approximately 150 students in Cohort C were given priority to attend in-person classes four days a week for various reasons. Cohort C includes English language learners and students with individualized education programs or special needs.
Beginning next week, approximately 110 additional students in Cohort C, who were not previously permitted to attend in-person classes four days a week, will be phased into that four-day plan, according to Superintendent Sean Gallagher.
Faculty and staff will also begin reaching out to students who appear to be struggling or may have low attendance with remote learning. These students will be given priority to return to more in-person learning.
At Newburyport High School, Principal Andrew Wulf has already invited more than 100 students to increase their in-person learning to four days a week, Gallagher said.
This has been possible because the high school is livestreaming its classes. About 350 of its roughly 800 students have opted to livestream their classes every day, rather than participate in any in-person learning. This has opened up seats for students who prefer traditional face-to-face instruction and need that classroom environment to succeed.
Gallagher said this is just the beginning as officials work toward a more comprehensive plan for increased in-person learning.
During a School Committee meeting last week, at least 10 parents spoke during the public comment period, calling for better communication and a clear plan for when students can return to full in-person learning.
Over the past year, many parents have expressed concerns about how the pandemic has affected the social and emotional well-being of their children, as well as their education as a whole.
This call from families came just hours after state officials announced plans to push districts to reopen for full in-person learning at elementary schools in April.
“You can’t just turn the switch; it’s got to be a phased-in approach,” Gallagher said of how the district will work to achieve this.
More details of what this will look like will be forthcoming. The committee will host a special remote meeting March 9. By then, officials hope to have a more comprehensive plan for the transition to more in-person learning.
In the meantime, the free state-driven COVID-19 pooled testing program is underway in the district. Pooled testing involves taking samples from several people and mixing them together to conduct one cost-effective test.
This allows the district to quickly test groups of students and staff. If a pooled test comes back negative, that particular group is presumed not to have COVID-19. If a pooled test comes back positive, then everyone in that pool must be retested individually.
On Monday, Gallagher emailed families with details about how to opt students into the program, which uses Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests.
The pooled tests will be conducted at least once a week for participating students and staff. The school nurses anticipate pool results within 24 to 48 hours after the test.
All students and staff who want to participate must complete a consent form through Project Beacon, a nonprofit contracted by the state for this program.
For more information, visit https://www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/COVID-19/index.html.
