NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport’s preliminary election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for School Committee, and for Ward 4 City Councillor. All wards have a preliminary election this year because of the number of School Committee candidates. The warrant for the election includes information on the polling locations, and can be found here.
The ward map can be found here.
Early voting for the preliminary election will be held at the Senior Community Center at 331 High Street on the following dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The city’s biennial municipal election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 28.
More information can be found on on the city’s election news page: cityofnewburyport.com/city-clerk/pages/election-news
