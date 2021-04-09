NEWBURY — Due to costs that were higher than expected, the Recreation Committee needs more money to make the basketball court at Central Street Fields a reality.
The committee has long desired an outdoor basketball court for the town. Its first bid requesting $120,000 to construct a court in 2019 was rejected by the town.
The committee regrouped, worked with a consultant to discuss cost options, and came back to the town last year with a modified request for $90,000 from the free cash account — believing it would be enough.
Voters approved the request at Town Meeting in June. The committee also received two donations totaling $19,000.
"The idea was to do a full-size basketball court with six hoops, or two at the end and four in the middle, so that multiple people could play and kids could play in different groups," said committee member David Broll.
The court would also feature VespaCourt tile, which is designed to reduce stress on a person's joints.
By renting the court to various youth and adult leagues, the committee estimates earning between $5,000 and $10,000 in revenue each year, Chair Michael Volpone said.
The committee hopes to help the Triton Regional School District build up its basketball program and provide residents with a place to play, too.
"We don't have a decent court in Newbury," Broll added, noting that Newbury Elementary School has a court, but school buses drive on it and it is school property, rather than town property.
"This committee is really trying to build recreational opportunities for the whole town," said Alicia Greco, the Select Board vice chair and liaison to the committee.
When the committee put the project out to bid, the bids received were a lot higher than expected, Broll said.
Committee members looked at options for reducing the price, but realized that further fundraising would be necessary to start the project.
The request for $90,000 "was not just a number they pulled out of the sky," Greco said. "It was a vetted number."
Committee members spoke with contractors prior to Town Meeting, but "everything went through the roof, pricing wise" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
On this year's town warrant, the committee has requested an additional appropriation of $50,000 from free cash to fund the project.
While committee members hope voters will approve the request, they are also working to fundraise with the hope that only a percentage of that money would need to be used.
Anyone interested in donating to the project can send checks to Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, Byfield, MA 01922, made payable to the "Town of Newbury Basketball Court Project."
"Little by little, every bit helps at this point," Volpone said.
The committee's next meeting is April 21 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The public is encouraged to participate and ask questions about the project ahead of Town Meeting, which is April 27, 7 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium.
For details on the upcoming meeting, visit https://www.townofnewbury.org/recreation-committee/agenda/newbury-rec-comm-agenda-april-21-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.