NEWBURYPORT — Parking lots 6 and 7, in addition to Lot 1, at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge beach on Plum Island are now open to the public as piping plover chicks begin to fledge.
Nearly all of the beach, with the exception of a small stretch accessible via the boardwalk at Lot 1, closed April 1, when the protected piping plovers arrived to nest.
Piping plovers are small, sandy-colored shorebirds that nest on coastal beaches, around dunes and in similar areas. They are listed as "threatened" on the Massachusetts and federal endangered species lists.
It's still too early to confirm how many piping plovers nested and hatched chicks this year, but refuge wildlife biologist Nancy Pau estimated there are roughly 26 pairs of plovers nesting on the beach — four of which have successfully fledged chicks.
There are still a lot of broods on the beach and it is not yet clear how many chicks will successfully leave the nest and fly on their own. The numbers vary from beach to beach each year, Pau said Monday.
The refuge will have more information next month as nesting season wraps up.
For more information on piping plovers, visit www.fws.gov/plover/facts.html. For refuge updates, go to www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river.
