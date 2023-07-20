NEWBURYPORT — People looking to cool off on Plum Island could be out of luck for a while after local and Newbury officials closed all public beaches for swimming Tuesday.
The announcement comes days after the state Department of Public Health closed Plum Island Point Beach in Newburyport after discovering elevated bacteria levels Friday.
“Due to elevated bacteria levels recently detected in the Newburyport water samples, Newbury is closing their public beaches to swimming until further notice pending additional test results,” the Newbury Police Department announced.
Indicator organisms, which are specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff. Frequent rain, such as has occurred this season, can lead to beach closures, according to the city.
Swimming in contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses, the city said in a release. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
Newburyport Public Health Director Laura Vlasuk conducts the testing for the state and said further results from a test Monday also revealed average bacterial levels have exceeded the state’s allowable limit for the last five cumulative tests at the 55th Street Beach Access Point, which has now been closed to swimming as well.
“All the rain we got over the weekend made the levels go higher,” she said. “Until those levels go down enough that we get a lower reading, the water remains unsafe.”
While “no swimming” signs have been put up at the beach parking lot entrances in Newburyport and Newbury, people may continue to sunbathe as long as they stay out of the water.
Although beaches on Plum Island beaches have been closed, state-owned beaches in Salisbury, which are overseen by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, remain open to the public.
The DCR conducts weekly water quality testing, as required by the DPH, at all agency-managed waterfronts starting the week before Memorial Day through Labor Day. Tests are conducted on Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on the areas of the state, and many of the metro Boston beaches are tested on a daily schedule, according to the DCR.
Following DPH regulations, when bacterial levels are high, “no swimming” warnings are posted at the site immediately after receiving test results and prompt notification is made to state and local boards of health. To clarify, while signs are posted warning beachgoers not to go into the water due to the high bacteria level, visitors are welcome to enjoy the sand for sunbathing, birdwatching or similar land-based recreational purposes.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said bacteria samples from the Atlantic Ocean can differ dramatically from those in the nearby Merrimack River.
“I’m not sure what they do for testing over in Salisbury but we have a bathing beach in the river and that’s where we do ours,” he said. “Obviously, you’ll get better results in the ocean vs. the river. But I really can’t speak to that too much.”
Vlasuk said the city tests at four points on Plum Island, including Plum Island Point, 55th Street and End of Island 1 and End of Island 2.
The water off Plum Island was tested twice Wednesday and testing will continue Thursday, Vlasuk added.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.
Vlasuk advised residents to sign up for the city’s alert system at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/subscribe so they can be immediately notified when beaches are closed.
“That way you can get notified when the beaches are reopened or when they are closed or when we have combined sewage overflows,” she said.”
The city is to continue to monitor water quality and take water samples for testing several times Wednesday and Thursday. Beaches will reopen once the bacterial levels come back down within allowable limits.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.