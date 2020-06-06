WEST NEWBURY -- More than 100 people of all ages – many holding signs promoting racial equality, justice, and peace -- gathered in the town square for a rally on Friday morning.
Billed as “a civil action to end racism,” by organizer Dick Cushing, the impetus for the rally grew from Cushing's desire to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black Minnesota man, died last week at the hands of police, sparking demonstrations across the country and overseas protesting police brutality against African Americans and racial inequities in general.
“Someone needed to get the ball rolling and I’m glad it was Dick,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper, of his former colleague on the board. Cushing served as selectman for 4-terms and is a decorated war veteran who has been involved in the antiwar and civil rights movements for almost a half century.
“I’m glad West Newbury came together. It’s special when you can do things like this in your own community,” Kemper added.
The rally started on the sidewalk in front of the post office, stretching down Main Street in both directions. Participants wore face masks and many -- although not all -- practiced social distancing. Toward the end of the hour-long event, people dropped to one knee -- an act that has become a powerful hallmark of the recent national protests -- symbolizing solidarity for the cause, defiance in the face of oppression, and respect for Floyd and others whose lives were lost through police brutality.
“Like many people, I've been horrified by recent events in our country, and thinking a lot about how I can be a more active participant in fighting discrimination and promoting equality,” said Caitlin Andrews, who grew up in town. Andrews, 26, is pursuing her PhD in zoology at the University of Cambridge in England, but came back to stay at her parents’ Main Street home during the global pandemic. “It also felt like an important moment of solidarity for West Newbury, and I felt very proud of our town for standing out there together. It was especially encouraging to see so many families with young kids, teaching the next generation about activism,” she said.
Modeling for her children the importance of standing up against the mistreatment of others and educating them on the systemic reality of long-term racism and prejudice in American society is what prompted Mary White to attend Friday’s rally. The Main Street resident says “we need to teach -- and re-teach - our children the basic foundations of human kindness and respect for all -- regardless of the color of one’s skin.”
Holding up a sign proclaiming “ Silence is Consent. No Justice: No Peace”, 8 year old resident Anne Greenleaf Buschur said "I attended the protest to make sure the police do not hurt anyone anymore.”
Cushing met with Police Chief Jeff Durand multiple times prior to Friday’s rally and two police patrolmen were assigned to cover the event. A message posted Friday afternoon on the West Newbury Public Safety facebook page stated: “Thank you to Richard Cushing and all of the participants for today's peaceful protest regarding ongoing and very important issues of our time,”
“I was proud of West Newbury,” said Cushing, “ I felt the town stood tall.”
“It's easy to feel distanced from issues like these in our little bubble of West Newbury, but no town is immune from these issues -- and we're all responsible for standing up for what's right,” said Andrews.
After the rally one protester was heard reciting a quote by holocaust survivor and Noble Peace Prize recipient, Elie Wiesel, who said, "We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."
