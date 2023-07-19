MERRIMAC — While senior centers have long been a gathering place for activities, they increasingly offer more than just card games and coffee.
In Merrimac, where 36% of the population is over 60, the senior center provides a broad range of services to meet the population’s evolving needs, according to officials.
“There is a huge movement for senior centers to be a one-stop shop,” Merrimac Senior Center Executive Director Brienne Walsh said.
Proof of how the Merrimac Senior Center serves the needs of many different audiences, including the LGBTQ community, takes place Thursday with a drag show.
In 2013, the Merrimac Senior Center, in collaboration with AgeSpan, established the LGBTQ Senior Social Connection group. It was the first senior center in the Merrimack Valley to start a group of this kind.
The group meets for a monthly dinner on the third Thursday of each month to engage in social interaction and group discussions about the experiences of aging LGBTQ seniors. AgeSpan, a nonprofit agency that provides elder services to the Merrimack Valley, sponsors the monthly dinners.
The LGBTQ senior social connection supper on July 20 will celebrate its 10-year anniversary, featuring a performance by Gigi Glam, a Boston-based drag performer.
“Part of what has made the LGBTQ social connection suppers so successful is that we have active involvement from the community, the Merrimac Senior Center and AgeSpan,” Walsh said.
The dinner is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.
Drag shows aside, the Merrimac Senior Center acts as a community service agency with services that include case management, home visits, and outreach assistance to coordinate services with other agencies such as hospital social workers, police, fire, and physical rehabilitation centers.
“The connection and resource piece is such an important part of what we do. If we don’t know it, we will help you find it,” Walsh added.
In addition to these services, staff members and volunteers provide a robust monthly calendar of activities and fitness programs featuring hip-hop yoga, foot and blood pressure clinics, knitting groups, bocce, watercolor classes, movie screenings, dog visits, and billiards, just to name a few. The center also arranges trips, with an upcoming excursion in August to a clambake in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
Meal programs are another significant component of the Merrimac Senior Center, with over 200 meals per week that are served onsite, picked up, or delivered for $5 per meal. The center’s onsite food pantry serves about 40 people every other week.
Membership fees are not required, but there may be small activity fees. Many programs rely on donations and grants. In addition to serving seniors, the senior center’s programs are available for adults of any age. They also work to support individuals of any age with disabilities.
To reserve a spot for Thursday’s drag show, call the Merrimac Senior Center at 978-346-9549.
To participate in activities or to volunteer, please call or stop by the Merrimac Senior Center. The latest newsletter with a listing of offerings can be found on their website at https://townofmerrimac.com/council-on-aging/.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this story.
