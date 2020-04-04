More work needed on rail trail PCB cleanup

NEWBURYPORT — More steps lie ahead for the cleanup of PCB-contaminated soil in the fenced-off portion of the Clipper City Rail Trail behind the wastewater treatment plant after more contamination was recently found.
The PCBs were first found during soil testing behind the plant on Water Street in spring 2017. Because PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are considered hazardous, the city had to fence off the area and start sampling, bringing work on that stretch of the trail to a halt while officials drafted a plan to remove the contaminated dirt.
PCBs a wre organic chlorine compounds once widely used in coolant for electrical devices. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen. The PCBs are believed to be a remnant of an era when trains ran through the South End to the waterfront.
While the city had hoped last year that a single round of excavation would be sufficient to allow for the corridor to be safely opened for some public use, post-excavation sampling and laboratory analysis identified additional contaminated soil that required the contractor to excavate a second smaller area and dispose of the dirt.
An update posted on the city’s website Tuesday said subsequent sampling and analysis following the second phase of work revealed two remaining pockets of contamination near the underground electric concrete duct bank and adjacent to the riprap.
“We are approaching the point where it will not be feasible to conduct any more excavation adjacent to the underground electric lines,” the city’s update said.
“The city’s consultants are currently negotiating with (the state Department of Environmental Protection) and (the Environmental Protection Agency) as to whether they will require us to continue trying to excavate in proximity to the duct bank,” the update added, “particularly given that the end result will be the same of backfilling with at least two feet of clean fill, imposing an activity and use limitation, and then rebuilding the sloped stone revetment and elevated berm with an additional five feet of fill as part of the next construction project.”
The area will continue to be closed off to the public until the situation is resolved.
“Please know that we are working on it every day,” the update said.
In the meantime, the city is moving ahead with planning and permitting for the “Shoreline Resiliency: Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Clipper City Rail Trail” project, according to the online update.
The city received an additional $71,160 grant from the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program to fund this work along with the PCB remediation. The city’s consultants have developed 25% of the design plans for the revetment and berm and trail, and city officials have submitted an environmental notification form to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.
The update said there are some additional federal and state permits the city will pursue later this year, but city officials hope to complete the permitting and design by year’s end.
“We are seeking construction funding, and hope to build the project in 2021,” the update said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.