NEWBURYPORT — The executive director of the House of the Seven Gables, Kara McLaughlin, appears on "The Morning Show" on Thursday to explain the house’s origins as an early 20th century settlement house offering services to waves of immigrants as Salem shifted from a shipping port to manufacturing center during The Gilded Age.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview McLaughlin about wealthy Salem philanthropist, preservationist and activist Caroline Emmerton, who in 1908 envisioned a way to combine her interests by restoring the former Turner-Ingersoll Mansion, built in 1668, and transforming it into a literary tourist attraction that would fund the settlement house.
Emmerton made sure that parts of the mansion's restoration focused on Nathaniel Hawthorne's witch trial-themed literary classic, "The House of the Seven Gables." Hawthorne was a visitor to the house in the mid-19th century and Emmerton knew this story would draw visitors.
Since opening in 1910, the house has welcomed millions of visitors drawn by the link to Hawthorne's novel while continuing to function as a settlement association providing services to immigrants.
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (visit www.NCMHub.org and click on YouTube). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for "The Morning Show."
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
