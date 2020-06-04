NEWBURYPORT — On this week’s “The Morning Show,” host Mary Jacobsen will talk with history professor Micki McElya about the nation’s failure to adequately publicly mourn the growing number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 and often seem reduced to mere statistics.
McElya, author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book, “The Politics of Mourning: Death and Honor in Arlington National Cemetery,” will speak Thursday about how national mourning after a disaster or war unites people.
When people grieve together after great loss, McElya has written, “History catches its breath,” and out of many, “we become one.” When that doesn’t happen, they can become fragmented and rudderless.
Jacobsen also will talk with Buddhist teacher Matthew Daniell of the Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport, who will discuss the importance of learning to embrace uncertainty.
Even during extraordinarily uncertain times such as the ongoing pandemic, embracing uncertainty enables people to cultivate inner calm. That calm, Daniell explains, can help them tap previously unknown depths of resourcefulness.
“The Morning Show” will stream live Thursday at 9 a.m. on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org), and will also broadcast on Channel 9. After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
