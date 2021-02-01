NEWBURYPORT — Paul Slovic, a professor at the University of Oregon, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss his research on psychological factors that contribute to apathy in response to large-scale human suffering such as the massive pandemic death toll.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Slovic about his finding that as the number of people in danger increases, “psychic numbing” overwhelms the capacity to care and intervene.
Failing to act in response to large-scale catastrophes isn’t in itself a moral failing, according to Slovic, who points out that people mobilize aid when they encounter an individual in danger.
But “compassion collapse” due to psychic numbing has troubling moral consequences when the result is inaction in the face of humanitarian challenges.
By promoting awareness of psychic numbing on his Arithmetic of Compassion website, Slovic hopes to reverse its impact, enabling people to respond as urgently to the tragedy of a million deaths as much as they do to one.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on the YouTube icon at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the next Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.