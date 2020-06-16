NEWBURYPORT – Jill Moran, a Newburyport High School science teacher, will visit The Morning Show on Thursday, June 18.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Moran about the need to advance greater scientific literacy in the U.S. to help guide citizens and leaders in formulating effective and fact-based strategies to deal with problems such as the pandemic and climate change.
Also visiting the show will be two members of the Amesbury Friends Meetinghouse to explain Quaker history and values.
Local mystery writer Edith Maxwell and historian and lifelong Quaker Sam Baily will discuss the link between Quaker spirituality and activism on racial justice, nonviolence, and many other social issues.
The Morning Show will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
