NEWBURYPORT – Three experts on suicide prevention will visit the “Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the concerns many mental health experts have expressed about upticks in suicide related to the pandemic.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Debbie Helms, director of the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, Jennifer Kelliher, managing director of the Mass. Coalition for Suicide Prevention, and Dr. Pata Suyemoto, educator and mental health activist.
These experts will explain who may be most vulnerable to suicidal thoughts; what warning signs people can be alert to; how to raise the subject with people we’re worried about; and what resources are available for those who may be at risk of self-harm.
The panel will also discuss the role of social justice and racial equity in suicide prevention, and the ways in which racism impacts not only individuals, but mental health systems, as well.
The Morning Show will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
