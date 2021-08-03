NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Chamber Music Festival board members Susan Swan and John Moreland will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the organization's 20th year of providing live chamber music for the community.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Swan, NCMF’s clerk, and Moreland, its treasurer, about venues and programs for the six garden concerts planned through Aug. 15. They will also discuss the festival’s composer-in-residence, Eric Ewazen, and featured guest musician, tuba virtuoso Scott Devereaux.
Mary McDonald, founding director of Tinkerhaus, will also appear on the show along with board President Marcus Soule and Eric Olson of the board's woodshop committee. They will describe the mission of the nonprofit community "makerspace" for people of all ages and skill levels.
They will also discuss the classes, workrooms and equipment Tinkerhaus makes available, and how and why creativity and craft benefit the public and the community.
For more information about the festival, visit www.Newburyportchambermusic.org. For more information, about Tinkerhaus, visit www.tinkerhaus.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.