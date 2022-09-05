NEWBURYPORT — Camille Garro will visit “The Morning Show” on Sept. 8 to discuss “Il Bastardo da Vinci,” a new musical for which she wrote the book and lyrics, due to premiere on Sept. 23 and run through Oct. 2 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Garro along with actor Mike Coppinger, who performs dual roles in the show.
A collaborative venture between the Actors Studio and the Firehouse Center, the story revolves around the circumstances of da Vinci’s birth.
As Garro has described the setting, “Hysteria from accusations of wizardry, and witches and the black plague set the scene in the 15th century Italian village of Vinci, while a young mother struggles with making the best decision for her illegitimate son.”
Music for “Il Bastardo” was composed by Dan Connors. Anna Smulowitz directed, and choreography was provided by Erin Staffiere.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit either www.firehouse.org or www.newburyportacting.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
