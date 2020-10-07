NEWBURYPORT – Claudia Fox Tree, an educator and descendant of the Arawak/Yurumein Nation, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Fox Tree about her efforts to “un-erase” the history of Native American First Nations people, including bringing into focus the brutal enslavement of Indigenous people by Christopher Columbus, the exposure of which has led many states and municipalities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.
Fox Tree will also explain the historical impacts of the "Doctrine of Discovery" and "Manifest Destiny," and how these legal and ideological inventions recast the appropriation and conquest of already occupied territories in the Americas as the righteously acquired possessions of European and later U.S. explorers and conquerors.
For more information on Fox Tree’s research, visit https://tinyurl.com/CFTWhoseHistory.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
