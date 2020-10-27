NEWBURYPORT – Historian and baseball fan Anthony Guerriero will visit the Morning Show on WJOP this Thursday, Oct. 29 to discuss the mysterious life of baseball catcher and WWII spy Moe Berg.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Guerriero about how baseball player Berg, who was also both a Princeton and Columbia Law graduate and fluent in seven languages, wound up working for the OSS – precursor to the CIA – and will shed light on his clandestine operations in Europe.
Also scheduled for Thursday will be Sean Goguen, host of Port Media’s recently launched World of Jazz radio show on WJOP. Goguen will discuss his show’s twofold purpose: to expose the public to all different types of jazz, and to show how jazz has embraced cultures from around the world.
“In times like this in the U.S.,” said Goguen, “where we are so divided, music is one thing that can bring us together.”
World of Jazz airs on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Saturdays from 7-9 p.m., with repeat broadcasts Monday 5-7 p.m., Thursday 8-10 p.m., and Friday 9-11 a.m. Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud at NCMHub.org; click on the cloud.
The Morning Show broadcasts Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 as well as on WJOP, and also streams live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m., the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at NCMHub.org).
