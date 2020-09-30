NEWBURYPORT – Joan Brodsky, a board member of Canterbury Shaker Village in New Hampshire, will be a guest on “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Oct. 1 to discuss Shaker history and beliefs.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Brodsky about Shaker beliefs that seemed shocking and radical to other 18th and 19th century Christian sects: equality of the sexes and the shared female and male nature of God; dancing as an expression of worship; pacifism; celibacy; communal ownership; and living simply while devoting “hands to work and hearts to God.”
Brodsky will also discuss the Shakers’ graceful design aesthetic; their embrace of technology and entrepreneurship; their channeling of resources into communal good; and how their Utopian aspiration to form a “more perfect society on Earth” may provide inspiration for younger generations today.
October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, the significance of which will be discussed on Thursday’s show by Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman and Christine Turner, director of Outpatient Services.
Gastman and Turner will also announce Link House’s launch of the “Links of Hope Matching Challenge,” and explain how people can donate and spread the word.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
